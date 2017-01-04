Watch: Capt Amarinder Singh says ‘will thrash both, Akali-BJP and AAP’

Punjab assembly elections: Capt Amarinder Singh said his party did not see any other political party in its competition. (ANI)

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he will thrash the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal alliance as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Dr Nasim Zaidi announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on the day. He announced that the election commission (EC) will conduct polls in the state of Punjab in one phase on February 4 and the counting will start on March 11. Soon after the announcement Capt Amarinder hailed it and said he was “happy” as his party had requested the EC to conduct polls in Punjab in single phase and it announced the same.

Asked about the biggest competitor of Congress in Punjab elections, Capt Amarinder said his party did not see any other political party in its competition. Interacting with news agency ANI, he said “Dono ki pitaai karenge, Akali-BJP ki bhi aur AAP ki bhi”. The Congress state president showed his confidence among the voters of Punjab. He said that they will defeat other candidates and then show to all where Punjab stands.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal appealed political parties to co-operate with the EC in conducting the elections in a peaceful and fair manner. In a statement issued here on the day, the CM said that Punjabis have always upheld the lofty ideals of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood and hoped the glorious tradition would be maintained.

The election in all the five states will be held simultaneously starting from February 4 in Goa and Punjab. It will continue with polling in Uttarakhand on February 15 and in Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Uttar Pradesh will undergo the polls in seven phases on February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.