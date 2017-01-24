Punjab Assembly poll: Rahul Gandhi to address joint rallies with Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with Amarinder and Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi. (ANI)

The Congress will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu from Friday. According to a party statement, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with Amarinder and Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi.

While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Jalalabad is the constituency from where Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting. Majitha is the battleground for the Badals’s kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



“Rahul Gandhi’s campaign will scale up the Congress offensive in all these three assembly segments and will further strengthen the wave in the party’s favour in the state,” read the statement. “Besides these three key assembly constituencies, Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia, on the first day (January 27), followed by Jalalabad, Budhlada and Dhuri on January 28, when he will also meet industrialists in Ludhiana,” it added. January 29 has been scheduled for Rahul Gandhi’s public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi.