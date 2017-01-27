Punjab Polls: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Badals, PM Narendra Modi at rally in Bathinda

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, today addressed a rally in Bathinda and took a dig at the Opposition parties. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, today addressed a rally in Bathinda and took a dig at the Opposition parties. He blamed both Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the immense corruption in the state and said the amount of graft that has taken place in Punjab under SAD and BJP cannot be matched by the entire nation put together. He said, “Jitna bhrashtachar Punjab mein Akali aur inhone (BJP) kiya utna toh poore desh mein nahi hua hai.”

You May Also Like To Read This:

Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Badals in Majitha rally; 10 key takeaways

Rahul also reiterated that Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate would be Captain Amarinder Singh. He also took pot-shots at Prime Minister Modi by saying that the PM is backing the corrupt Badal regime. Rahul also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Khejriwal, saying that Delhi CM wants to become CM of Punjab too now.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Majitha alongside Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. During his speech he highlighted the role Congress can play in reviving the state and at the same time indicated how the Badals had harmed the state during their tenure. The Congress is facing a triangular contest in Punjab with the ruling Akali Dal-BJP and new entrant Aam Admi Party. The state will vote on and the counting will take place on March 11.