Punjab Polls Live: Rahul Gandhi to address two more public rallies today

A day after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Majitha and Bathinda, he will address two more rallies in Jalandhar and Sangrur today. During his speech in Majitha yesterday, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the role Congress can play in reviving the state and at the same time highlighted how the Badals had harmed the state during their tenure. He also took potshots at PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aside from revealing the Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate’s name. He also hit out at tha state government and said that 70% youth are affected by drugs. Over the water issue in Punjab, Rahul said that usually cloud brings happiness to farmers, but in Punjab Badal (clouds) doesn’t bring water to them. Check here for live updates:

