Punjab polls: Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal releases SAD manifesto, promises more jobs for youth

Releasing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today promised one skill centre each for every five villages in the state. While speaking to the press, state’s deputy CM added that in continuation of the focus on youth empowerment in Punjab, the party is also committed to several path breaking initiatives.

He further said that the basic infrastructure in the state underwent a complete revamp with 4/6 laned expressways in last 10 years. As per the manifesto, the party also promises to skill nearly ten lakh youth in different professions through more than 25,000 skill centres across the state. Promising to raise prize money for students, the manifesto added that Dr Hargobind Khurana Scholarship for Meritorious Students to be raised fromRs 30,000 to Rs. 500,000 and Shagun Scheme amount raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs. 51,000.

Taking the interest of the farmers into account, the SAD also promised free gas connections to all blue card holders, marginal farmers, construction workers and farm labours. It also promised to make Mohali as the biggest IT hub, Amritsar as the biggest tourism hub Bathinda as the textile hub ans atate capital Chandigarh as the the medical as well as the education hub of the state.

The state is going to polls on February 4 in one phase election. Results will be declared on March 11.