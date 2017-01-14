Punjab polls: CPI(M) releases list of 12 candidates

The Assembly polls in Punjab will be held in single phase on February 4. (PTI)

The CPI(M) today released a list of 12 candidates for Punjab elections, which it is contesting jointly with other Left parties like CPI and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI).

The party has fielded Avtar Singh Kirti, Sukhdev Singh Gokhalwar, Bachittar Singh Taggar, Gurdial Dass Bains, Harbhajan Singh Atwal and Paramjeet Singh Rori from Batala, Tarn Taran, Shahkot, Adampur, Garhshankar and Balachaur (SBS Nagar) assembly constituencies respectively, it said in a statement.

Mohinder Singh Sangatpur, Mota Singh, Baljeet Singh Gorsian, Jarnail Singh Janal and Ramesh Singh Azad will contest from Anandpur Sahib, Raikot, Jagraon, Sunam and Sanaur constituencies respectively.

Hitesh Pathak, party’s adopted independent candidate, will enter the fray from Nawanshahar (SBS Nagar) segment.

The Left parties will contest in 52 of the total 117 assembly segments.

Of these, the CPI will contest in 25, while the RMPI on the remaining seats.