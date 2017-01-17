Punjab polls: Capt Amarinder Singh says 2017 election will be his last one

Newly-elected Amritsar MP Capt Amarinder Singh in Sector 10 of Chandigarh on Monday, May 26 2014. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that 2017 Punjab Assembly election will be his last election and he has vowed to defeat chief minister Parkash SIngh Badal in his home seat. However, Amarinder is also facing the prospect of another fight with General Joginder Jaswant Singh who curtly responded by saying, “He is like a ‘gumshuda’ (missing) leader and his political career is going to end.” He also challenged the Captain by saying, “We will defeat him from Patiala and Lambi constituencies.”

You may also like to watch this:





The Captain’s barbs were responded to by General JJ Singh who said, “He has no authority to judge me. I have been decorated in every rank. A Captain is a Captain and a General is a General.” Calling General JJ Singh a junior, Amarinder also alleged tha he was a lacklustre and an average general. Over Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue, Captain said, “Mere Punjab ka ek Boondh paani bhi nahi jaayega” (Not a single drop of water from my Punjab will be given).