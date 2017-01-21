Punjab Polls: Arun Jaitley expresses confidence of BJP’s doing well in Assembly elections

Arun Jaitley became the first BJP leader from the Centre to launch his party’s election campaign in the state yesterday. (ANI)

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley has today expressed confidence over his party’s doing well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Addressing the media in Amritsar he said that he was extemely hopeful of his party’s doing well in the polls, which will be held on February 4 in a single phased-election. He also expressed confidence that the SAD-BJP combine, which is in the power at present in the state will continue to work for the development of Punjab.

Yesterday, the finance minister became the first BJP leader from the Centre to launch his party’s election campaign in the state. During his public meeting, he had attacked Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh over his family’s Swiss bank accounts. He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a “jihad” against corruption, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. He also spoke about PM Modi’s demonetisation step and the “surgical strike’’ in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), while also invoking the dark phase of terrorism in in the state, blaming Congress for sparking it in the 1980s.

Without naming Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, he said both , “Rajas” were heading the Congress and while the Captain’s foreign bank accounts had been traced, Singh had been caught with unaccounted money”.