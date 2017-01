Punjab Polls: Amarinder Singh to contest Prakash Singh Badal, Jarnail Singh from Lambi

From Aam Aadmi Party, high profile leader Jarnail Singh is contesting from the seat.

In biggest battle heavyweights, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh has decided to fight 2017 assembly elections against Chief Minister Prakash Badal from Lambi constituency. From Aam Aadmi Party, high profile leader Jarnail Singh is contesting from the seat. “Have decided to fight Punjab Elections 2017 from Lambi. Will make it official soon,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Earlier Amarinder’s name was announced by the Congress for his traditional assembly seat of Patiala-urban. However, giving an interesting turn to event, Amarinder tweeted that he wanted to contest against Chief Minister Badal from Lambi to defeat the Akali leader whom he blamed for the “ruin of Punjab”. “I want to fight the Chief Minister on his home turf of Lambi as I want to defeat all the top Akali leaders responsible for destroying the state through their drugs, mafia and goonda raj, and are guilty of ruining its trade, industry and agriculture,” Amarinder told media here on Saturday.

In a conversation with reporters, Amarinder said he has requested the Congress high command to allow him to fight the assembly polls from Lambi so that he could “free Punjab from the vicious and destructive rule of the Badals”.

Have decided to fight Punjab Elections 2017 from Lambi. Will make it official soon — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 14, 2017

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is posing a serious challenge to the Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Congress for the February 4 assembly polls on 117 seats, has already announced Delhi lawmaker Jarnail Singh to contest against Badal from Lambi. Amarinder said he would fight the election both in Lambi and Patiala, if permitted by the Congress high command. “The entire state is in shambles. Badal and his family and associates have brought Punjab to such a shameful pass,” the former Chief Minister said. “My government would open a probe into all Akali scams and punish every person found guilty of any criminal deed, especially drugs trade,” Amarinder said.