Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh takes a jibe at rival JJ Singh, says for the first time a ‘captain’ will defeat a ‘general’

Captain Singh belongs to the royal family of erstwhile State of Punjab that’s why he and his family keeps a strong hold on constituency’s vote bank. Therefore, he is confident about his victory. (ANI)

Reacting to the news about General JJ Singh’s that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is thinking of field him from Patiala (rural) assembly constituency, former chief minister of Punjab and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh took a jibe at him, saying “For the first time a Captain will defeat a General,” he said to ANI. The SAD is preparing to field General JJ Singh from Patiala constituency, which is the traditional constituency of Amarinder and presently his wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur are sitting MLA from there. Assembly elections are due in Punjab on February 4.

On the other hand, for General JJ Singh, the first Sikh to head an army unit, has come to Patiala for the first time to campaign in favour of SAD. Yesterday, the incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced that they will contest elections from their traditional constituencies i.e. Lambi and Jalalabad respectively.

While all the parties are actively campaigning in the state, all eyes are on Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is contesting the Assembly elections in the state for the first time.

Reports were also claiming that cricketer-turned-politician and tv celebrity Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest this assembly election from Amritsar constituency under Congress’ banner.