Punjab Polls: AAP launches manifesto for government employees

If AAP is forms government, it will implement the 6th Pay Commission in letter and spirit, and also form a committee to look into pay parity issues, he assured. (Reuters)

The AAP today launched a manifesto for government employees, promising to implement the 6th Pay Commission, besides assuring regularistion of contractual employees, if voted to power in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

Government employees in Punjab are an important part of the state machinary, therefore keeping in mind their demands, the party launched a manifesto that addresses their issues, AAP manifesto committee head Kanwar Sandhu said.

All contractual employees of the state will be regularised and the minimum wages in Punjab will be reviewed by a committee, the AAP leader said.

Salaries of anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers will be doubled, the AAP announced in its manifesto.

“The old pension scheme that was stopped in 2004 by the then Congress government will also be revived,” he said, adding probations will be reduced to a year and full salary will be given during the period.

Employees of boards and corporations will get pension from the public exchequer like other government employees, Sandhu said.

He claimed posts falling vacant due to retirements will be filled by March 31 and an transparent transfer policy would ensure zero corruption and no political interference.

Preference will be given to women employees for postings in their home districts, Sandhu said.

The AAP leader said traditional ‘lambardari’ system will continue with a pay of Rs 3,000 per month and ‘chowkidars’ will be given Rs 2,000 per month.