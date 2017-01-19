Punjab elections: With Navjot Singh Sidhu by his side, Capt Amarinder Singh says ‘Akali-BJP will get 10-20 seats’

Indian National Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh. Source: PTI

In a show of camaraderie that belies the ongoing power tussle in Congress party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, state party leader Capt Amarinder Singh and the newly-joined member from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared together in a picture-perfect moment marked by high spirits and bonhomie. While Capt Amarinder Singh is the leader, his role was previously being stunted by the former state party chief Partap Singh Bajwa and now there are reports indicating he may face a new challenge from an increasingly ambitious Sidhu who reportedly has been canvassing for a poll position of nothing less than Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate.

However, all of that was not at all evident as both Capt Amarinder Singh and Sidhu exuded immense confidence about Congress party’s chances at the hustings this time around – in the last election, held 5 years ago, expectations were that Congress would win, but surprisingly, Parkash Singh Badal, and Sukhbir Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won it comfortably to retain power in the state – in an even bigger surprise, some opinion polls held in the state indicate that the majority were even today putting Parkash Singh ahead of others in their preference for the next chief minister.

However, with the arrival of Sidhu, the equations have changed even more in favour of Congress as he brings both his charisma, his cricketing icon’s image as well as his standing as a politician who has not been tainted for any wrongdoing.

Speaking at the press meet today morning, and saying that all things considered, Capt Amarinder Singh explained his forecast about the results of the Punjab Assembly by saying, “I want the two-thirds majority, Akali-BJP will get 10-20 seats.”

Earlier this week, Navjot Singh Sidhu formally joined the Indian National Congress party and on Wednesday he filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from the Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. In an interview with the media, he said that he is not fighting the elections for himself and he does not want any post. All he wants is that for Punjab to win, he wants every Punjabi to win. Sidhu filed nomination on the same day as Captain Amarinder Singh who has filed his nomination papers from the Lambi constituency.