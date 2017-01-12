Punjab elections turn violent, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur threatens attacking AAP workers

Harsimrat Kaur, campaigning in Budglada was responding to the event of the Chief Minister being hit by a shoe at a function in Lambi, Muktsar on the same day. (PTI)

Punjab Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Parry MP Bhagwant Singh Mann of encouraging voters to turn violent and in a sincere case of irony said that if the Chief Minister, Prakash Singh Badal wanted to party(Shiromani Akali Dal) workers to turn to violence, it would kill the AAP workers. The MP campaigning in Budglada was responding to the event of the Chief Minister being hit by a shoe at a function in Lambi, Muktsar on the same day. It was reported that the Chief MInister’s son, and Harsimrat’s husband, deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal had been at the receiving end of intended violence when stones had been hurled at his convoy in Jalalabad of Fazilka district. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Mann has denied having any relation to the matter.

The shoe-thrower was reportedly linked with the Sikh radicals but the Akali’s have attributed the protest to the Aam Aadmi Party. Kaur was speaking about welfare schemes launched by the Badal-led- Akali Dal government in Punjab and urged the voters to stay away from the Aam Aadmi Party and its national leader Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to voters, she said that as a Haryanvi and the Chief Minister of Delhi, the AAP supremo was alien to the Punjabi culture. She went ahead and said that Kejriwal had maintained double standards on Punjab’s issues like the SYL canal.

Harsimrat Kaur further criticised the Congress chief in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, saying that they were defaming the state on the drug issue. She said that following the events of 1984, the Punjabis had been persecuted as terrorists and now they were been labelled as drug addicts. She addressed crowds in various wards of the town and asked the voters to vote for SAD candidate Nishan Singh.