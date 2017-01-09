Punjab elections: Stones hurled at Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy during poll campaign; SAD blames AAP

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (ANI)

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy was attacked by a group of people on Sunday who hurled stones at them as they passed by. To kick-start his poll campaign, the Deputy CM paid a visit to Jalalabad constituency, which he represents in the Punjab Assembly. Badal organised numerous public meetings in several villages. The stone-pelting incident took place when he was leaving Kandh Wala Hazar Khan after attending a gathering.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was lucky as when the stone-pelting started, his vehicle had already passed by. However, a police vehicle was damaged. Ketan Baliram Patil, SSP, Fazilka told The Indian Express, “As the convoy of the Deputy CM was leaving, a group of 15-20 men started pelting stones. The vehicle of an SP was damaged. Nobody was hurt. We have lodged a case.”

The SSP said that the stone-pelters were from a “dissident group”. Political blame-game seems to have started as the village sarpanch Jaswant Singh alleged that the stone-pelters were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters. He said, “Bhagwant Mann had told people not to let Akalis enter the village.” Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s candidate from Jalalabad. Reacting to this accusation, Mann told The Indian Express that Badal’s convoy was attacked by “aam aadmi” and not by Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier, speaking at his constituency Jalalabad, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Jalalabad is special for me. This is the reason I am contesting from here for a third consecutive time. I have spent Rs 400 crore on upgrading sewage and water works. A normal MLA wouldn’t have been able to spend more than 4 crore.”

Targetting Mann, Badal said, “What can you expect from a person who remains under the influence of alcohol? What good can he do for the masses? AAP has done no good in Delhi. So, one cannot expect them to do anything in Punjab.”