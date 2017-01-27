Punjab Elections Live: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Jalandhar

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit in Punjab to campaign for party. (Reuters)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi who has arrived in Punjab today is all set to launch a mega offensive against the Bada family. He is expected to address joint rallies in the state alongside Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi. Today, the Congress vice president will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, apart from Majthia. While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from Jalalabad . The Congress is facing a triangular contest in Punjab with the ruling Akali Dal-BJP and new entrant Aam Admi Party. The state will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11. Catch us here for live updates.

10:19 AM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Jalandhar today