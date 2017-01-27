Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Badals in Majitha rally; 10 key takeaways

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour in Punjab and spoke at a rally in Majithia today that was also attended by Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour in Punjab and spoke at a rally in Majithia today that was also attended by Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. During his speech he highlighted the role Congress can play in reviving the state and at the same time highlighted how the Badals had harmed the state during their tenure. He also took potshots at PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aside from revealing the Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate’s name. Here are 10 key takeaways from Rahul Gandhi’s speech:

1. Hitting out at Badals over drug menace, Rahul Gandhi said, “I said four years back also that 70% youth are affected by drugs. Badals made fun of me. Now whole Punjab is saying what I said.”

2. Over the water issue in Punjab, Rahul said that usually cloud brings happiness to farmers, but in Punjab Badal (clouds) doesn’t bring water to them.

3. Only selective family enjoys monopoly in every industry and business : Rahul Gandhi

4. Rahul sarcastically targeted Badals and said that Badals overrule Punjab. He said, “People have to only opt for Badals’ bus if they have to travel anywhere in Punjab.”

5. Mentioning Congress’ agenda against drugs in the state, Rahul threatened the drug dealers and claimed that the party will make strict laws against drugs.

6. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the rally claimed that party would fight for Punjab and all who have hurt the sentiments of the state, will be put behind the bars.

7. Rahul Gandhi declared that Amarinder Singh would become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

8. Taking another dig at the Badals, Gandhi quoted Guru Nanak and said, “Guru Nanak Ji said it is all yours, (but) Akali Dal says all is mine.”

9. The Congress VP targeted PM Modi as well. He said, “Modiji claims to fight against corruption, then how can he support Akali Dal? Whole nation knows it (Akali Dal) has ruined Punjab.”

10. Rahul attacked opponent Kejriwal and PM Modi while saying that the opponents have never fulfilled their promises. “Kejriwal says one thing here and one thing in Delhi. And Narendra Modi ji talks about corruption when his party is the most corrupt.”