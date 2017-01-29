Punjab Elections: At rally, PM Narendra Modi invokes ‘Pakistan threat’ in seeking votes for SAD-BJP alliance

Addressing a rally at Anaj Mandi in Kotkapura, the Prime Minister said people should not vote for parties eyeing to form government in order to fulfill their vested interests. (PTI)

In a bid to provide a strong government in the border state of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked threats from Pakistan to seek votes for the ruling alliance of Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a rally at Anaj Mandi in Kotkapura, the Prime Minister said people should not vote for parties eyeing to form government in order to fulfill their vested interests. Kotkapura is located in agricultural Malwa belt which is 225 km from capital city Chandigarh.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Punjab is a border state. Pakistan always looks for opportunities to destabilise Punjab. If a weak government comes, or government of outsiders comes or those indulging in luxuries come into power, this will be bad for Punjab and the country.” The Prime Minister added, “We have to ensure that we have a strong government. You have to ensure that you vote properly.”

Punjab goes for assembly elections with 117 seats on February 4. The tussle will be among the Akali Dal-BJP coalition, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP-Akali Dal coalition has been in power in Punjab since 2007.

