Punjab elections: Arun Jaitley says AAP will not be able to form government

AAP had a considerable amount of strength till about early 2016, but a couple of huge number of mistakes they made in Punjab, will cost them the election. (Source: PTI)

Soon after announcing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar earlier today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seemed confident of the BJP forming a government in Punjab. Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party and its contendership in the state for the upcoming polls, Jaitley told CNN News18, “AAP had a considerable amount of strength till about early 2016, but a combination of miss-governance in Delhi, irresponsible political behaviour and couple of huge number of mistakes they made in Punjab, will cost them the election. The party has now been exposed.”

Further speaking about AAP’s popularity in the state, Jaitley said, “To Put it simply, its been found out and therefore its popularity has significantly declined. I almost see no hope in helm of Aam Aadmi Party being coming anywhere close to forming a government in Punjab.”

The Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley when on a touting spree, and later in the day he also blamed the Congress policies for militancy in Punjab during the 1980s and hit out at the party’s state unit chief Capt Amarinder Singh, terming his 2002-2007 chief ministerial tenure as the ‘most dishonest and corrupt.’

In Jalandhar central assembly constituency to canvass for BJP candidate Manoranjan Kalia, Jaitley said, “There was only one work done during the Amarinder government in Punjab — How to take revenge from the rivals. His rule only had the politics of vendetta.

You might also want to see this:

The senior BJP leader also criticised the previous Congress governments and without naming it blamed its policies for the militancy phase which had rocked the state in the 1980s.

Earlier today, Jaitley along with other party leaders released BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Punjab polls which is scheduled to happen on February 4. While addressing the press conference, Jaitley said that the party has high hopes of BJP-SAD alliance to come back to power again. The party manifesto has promises including free education till PhD to girls belonging to economically weaker sections, job for every family and poverty elimination among others.

With inputs from agencies…