Finance Minister Arun Jaitley releases Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar today. Addressing a press conference here today, Jaitley said that the major focus will be to implement Goods and Services Tax from July 1. Further in his speech, the Finance Minister also said that BJP’s alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal will continue like before and we will further expand developmental activities if given another term.

