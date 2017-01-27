Punjab elections: After Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi, BJP hits back, terms UPA regime ‘most corrupt period’

Rahul Gandhi targetted PM Narendra Modi over his repeated assertion of a corrupt-free nation. (Reuters)

As the political tension in Punjab heats ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli today slammed Rahul Gandhi, after the Congress vice-president targetted the Prime Minister at a rally in Punjab’s Majitha. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi targetted PM Narendra Modi over his repeated assertion of a corrupt-free nation. Hitting back at the Congress vice-president, Nalin Kohli termed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime as the ‘most corrupt period’.

“By raising questions like this, in terms of trying to highlight the corruption issue, he (Rahul Gandhi) inadvertently brings back focus on the most corrupt period in India’s history which was under the UPA, presided by Mrs. Sonia Gandhi under Dr. Manmohan Singh,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told ANI.

The BJP asserted that the country did not witness larger scams in any other party’s tenure than under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier today, targetting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi questioned that if the PM repeated asserts for anti-corruption steps then why he was extending support to the Shiromani Akali Dal, ‘which has ruined Punjab’.

“Prime Minister Modi claims to fight against corruption, then how can he support the Akali Dal? The entire nation knows Akali Dal has ruined Punjab. Some years back Punjab was flourishing with industries, the youth were passionate about their future. But now the Badal government has finished the industry and ruined the future of Punjab,” Rahul said while addressing rally in Punjab’s Majitha.

Rahul also raised the issue of farmers’ suicide while vowing to provide financial assistance to the farmers and labourers. Punjab will go for polls for 117 seats in a single-phase on February 4. Votes will be counted on March 1.

(With inputs from agencies)