Punjab elections 2017: When Rahul Gandhi sat cross-legged in ‘Sanjha Chulha’ for food with locals in Sangrur

Rahul Gandhi at a ‘Sanjha Chulha’. Source: ANI

Assembly Elections 2017: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attends a ‘Sanjha Chulha’ also known as common kitchen program in Sangrur, Punjab on February 2 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab that are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 2017. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of backing the extremists in Punjab while campaigning in Bhatinda for the upcoming assembly elections. Rahul also talked about the recent explosion, in a car near the venue of the poll campaign of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi of Bathinda district in which six people had died, to target Kejriwal and SAD government.

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the SAD-BJP government in Punjab. He said, “Punjab is in Debt, while the Badals live a lavish life. When we come to power, we will return Punjab’s wealth to its people. We will win the War on Drugs. Those who have hurt Punjab, we will put them in jail.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in one of his rally yesterday demanded the immediate arrest of SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to ensure a peaceful election in the state. He tweeted, “To ensure peaceful elections, Sukhbir Badal should be immediately arrested. His role in yesterday’s blast be probed. He’ll cause more violence. ” Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal called Rahul Gandhi speech about the Bathinda car blast “deep-rooted conspiracy” to divide Punjabis away. He said, “Dangers to peace lurk around the corner and it needs the maximum vigil on the part of the government and the people to keep the enemies of peace at bay. There is a conspiracy to bring back the old dark days in Punjab”.