Punjab Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi says, “Congress labelled youth of state as terrorists and drug addicts”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in Punjab. Source: ANI

Prime minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab to lead the election campaign of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP coalition in the wake of the upcoming assembly election in Punjab. PM Modi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Dy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal. The assembly elections in Punjab on February 4, will mark the beginning of the election season for 2017. Punjab elections will be accompanied by Goa Elections on the same day, followed by Uttrakhand Elections on February 15, UP Elections between February 11 to March 8 and Manipur Elections between March 4 and March 8.

The rally was totally dedicated to the farmers of Punjab. Here is what PM Modi had to say-

“Punjab shares its border with Pakistan; For security, the state needs a Govt committed to safety & security of people in the State. Very few people are speaking wrong about Badal Sahab, this is not acceptable for such a tall leader. Those who are not honest, we cannot expect them to speak well about Badal Sahab; How can they think of welfare of people in Punjab? Congress labelled youth of state as terrorists. Few others called them drug addicts. How can that be accepted?”

While praising Punjab CM Parkash Badal PM said, “Only 3 politicians Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Benilal and Parkash Badal spent their life as farmers, out of which only Badal sahab is with us now.” He further said, “What matters most for Badal Sahab is welfare of Punjab, its farmers and the people. We have made the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’ to help the farmers of Punjab. CM Badal is doing his best to help along with the Delhi government ”

“We want the farmers to prosper. We are focusing on value addition to help the farmers as this process can help them earn more. “We want the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to help farmers move ahead for produce more and organic produce. We want to increase the earning of the farmers, to help them be digitised and updated with the current technology ”

He ended his speech by urging the people to vote for Badal if they want to secure the future of Punjab.