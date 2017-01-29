Punjab Election 2017 Live Updates: Narendra Modi says AAP humiliated Anna Hazare, it will never do good for Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Punjab to lead the election campaign of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP coalition ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be conducted on February 4. Along with PM Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also tour Punjab for poll campaigning. PM Modi is expected to be joined by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Dy CM Sukhbir Badal. The alliance is facing a stiff fight against the Congress Party as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Here are the highlights of the rally:

3.07 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the rally by urging the people to vote for Akali Dal on February 4 in order to make Parkash Singh Badal the Chief Minister of Punjab again.

3.06 PM: “Parkash Singh Badal will do all these things which can make the Punjab farmers reach better heights.”

3.05 PM: “We want farming to increase the earning of the farmers, to help them be digitised and updated with the current technology ”

3.04 PM: “We are working towards promoting the honey that is produced in the country to the outside world”

3.02 PM: “We want the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to help farmers move ahead for produce more and organic produce”

3.01 PM: “Ethanol production plant will be set up soon in Punjab”

3.00 PM: “We want to promote organic farming. We are working towards making Punjab an organic state.”

2.59 PM: “We are focusing on value addition to help the farmers as this process can help them earn more. We want the farmers to prosper.”

2.57 PM: “The Indian government is paying more to the farmers for their produce to help them.”

2.56 PM: “We have made the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’ to help the farmers of Punjab. CM Badal is doing his best to help along with the Delhi government ”

2.54 PM: “We want to double the income of the farmers of Punjab with our new provisions”

2.53 PM: “What matters most for Badal Sahab is welfare of Punjab, its farmers & the people”

2.50 PM: “Punjab needs a more secure government.”

2.49 PM: PM said, “Only 3 politicians Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Benilal& Parkash Badal spent their life as farmers, out of which only Badal sahab is with us now”

2.46 PM: “Congress labelled youth of state as terrorists. Few others called them drug addicts. How can that be accepted”, says PM Modi

2.44 PM: “Those who are not honest, we cannot expect them to speak well about Badal Sahab; How can they think of welfare of people in Punjab?”, PM Modi

2.42 PM: “Few people are speaking wrong about Badal Sahab; This is not acceptable for such a tall leader”, says PM Modi

2.40 PM: “Punjab shares its border with Pakistan; For security, the state needs a Govt committed to safety & security of people in the State”, says PM Modi