Punjab Assembly Elections: BJP President Amit Shah slams Captain Amarinder Singh while addressing a rally in Amritsar

BJP President Amit Shah. (Reuters)

Addressing an election rally campaign in Rally Ground, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah slammed Captain Amarinder Singh. Targeting the Punjab Congress chief and Chief Ministerial candidate, Amit Shah said, “Mujhe samajh nahin aata ye Captain (Amarinder Singh) kis prakaar ke Captain hain, jinko Rahul baba ke order manne padte hain (I cannot understand what kind of Captain is Amarinder Singh as he has to listen to the orders of Rahul Gandhi).

Praising the Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal, Shah said, “ I am shocked at the words used by some people for Parkash Singh Badal ji, Punjab is known with Badal ji’s name across the country.”

Parkash Singh Badal has been serving as the Chief Minister of Punjab since 2007 and is spearheading the coalition of Akali Dal-BJP in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.Apart from Amit Shah, BJP’s national organisational General Secretary Ram Lal will also be touring Punjab on Monday.

Briefing on the election campaign, BJP’s state party Secretary, Vineet Joshi told that Amit Shah will be addressing election rallies in Amritsar and Ludhiana on January 30. Also present along with him will be Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Rajinder Mohan Chinna, assembly candidates Anil Joshi, Tarun Chugh, Rakesh Gill and Rajesh Honey present on the rally. Later at 4PM, Amit Shah will be addressing a massive rally in Ludhiana.

Punjab goes into elections on February 4 on a single phase for all 40 constituencies. The date of counting has been scheduled on March 11.