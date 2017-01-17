Punjab assembly elections: Amarinder Singh challenges Arvind Kejriwal to fight in Lambi

Amarinder Singh challenged Kejriwal to enter electorial contest in the constituency. (File Photo)

Amid political heat across the state, as the dates for the Punjab assembly elections near, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh has, today, trashed the charges on electoral contest put by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Ruling out the Delhi Chief Minister’s charges that he was fighting from Prakash Singh Badal’s home turf of Lambi to help the state’s CM to win, Amarinder Singh also challenged Kejriwal to enter electorial contest in the constituency.

Stating the the Congress President will be deciding on the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls, the party’s state chief ruled out possibilities of any alliance with any party. Amarinder also clarified that the party has not struck any ‘deal’ with the new entrant Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Dismissing Kejriwal’s charge as ludicrous, Amarinder said, “First he said I should fight Badal and now he says I’m helping the chief minister by contesting against him.”

He further challenged the Delhi CM to take on Badal from Lambi. “Kejriwal will know his position and where he stands,” he said.

“Congress will win the elections on its own. We will get clear majority,” he told reporters here.

He said his decision to contest from Lambi “was motivated by his desire to save the people of Punjab from the Badals”. He described Lambi as his ‘karambhoomi’ from where he would “teach” the Badal family a “lesson for the savagery and atrocities” they had allegedly unleashed on the people of Punjab over the past 10 years.

Asked if Sidhu would be offered an important post if the party wins the assembly polls, Amarinder said “There is no deal with Navjot Sidhu, Congress doesn’t do deals with anybody.”

“He has never said anything like that (there has been no talk in this regard with Sidhu),” he added.

Asked if he would be the CM candidate, Amarinder said, “I don’t know, that is Congress President’s decision. The entire campaign is being handled by me and then you are asking me this question.

Sidhu’s role, and his own, would be decided by the Congress high command, said Amarinder, adding that he and the cricketer-turned-politician would be campaigning for the party through a joint road show in Amritsar on January 19.

(With inputs from agencies)