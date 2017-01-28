Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi names Amarinder Singh as CM face

At a rally in Majitha, Rahul described the AAP as an outsider whose “leader wants to become the chief minister of both Delhi and Punjab”.

Addressing his first election rally in Punjab, which will vote on February 4 for a new Assembly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi announced that state Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh will be chief minister if the party comes to power. On January 20, The Indian Express first reported that Rahul was set to name Amarinder as the party’s chief ministerial face. At a rally in Majitha, Rahul described the AAP as an outsider whose “leader wants to become the chief minister of both Delhi and Punjab”. Pointing to Amarinder, who was also on the stage, he declared: “Punjab ke CM yahan baithe hain (the Punjab CM is sitting here).”

Attacking the Badals, who head the ruling SAD, the Congress leader claimed “they have grabbed every business in Punjab”. In the same breath, he took a swipe at the Prime Minister for backing the Akalis.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims he is the protector of religion and fights corruption. In Hinduism, truth is most important. But he will come to Punjab and stand by Sukhbir Badal to claim he fights corruption. How can you fight corruption with Akalis? It is not possible.”

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently quit the BJP and joined Congress, was also present on the stage at the rally organised by Congress’ Majitha candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who is up against Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the ruling SAD candidate.

The AAP, contesting the Punjab Assembly polls for the first time, had been taunting the Congress for not announcing a chief ministerial candidate.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar & Raakhi Jagga