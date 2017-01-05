Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar constituency

Navjot Singh Sidhu has announced that he will contest this election from Amritsar assembly constituency. (PTI)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has announced that he will contest this assembly election from the Amritsar assembly constituency and that too on a Congress ticket. According to reports, Sidhu got a promise from the party that he will be made the deputy chief minister under Capt Amarinder Singh if it wins the elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal have announced that they will contest the upcoming assembly election from their traditional constituencies i.e. Lambi and Jalalabad respectively.

The latest opinion poll on Punjab ahead of the elections conducted byIndia Today-Axis, gives the Congress the upper hand with a chance to win as many as 56-62 seats. On the other hand, the AAP is expected to emerge the second largest party with 36-41 seats and SAD-BJP combine may win just 18-22 seats. Captain Amarinder Singh has been picked by respondents as the most favoured face to become next chief minister of the state with 34 percent voting in his favour. That the scam allegations have not really dented Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s image much is evident from the fact that he came in second with 22 percent opting for him. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was third with just 16 percent, indicating that he has not been able to move the masses much in his favour despite months of campaigning in the state.