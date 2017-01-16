Punjab assembly elections 2017: Congress leader Manish Tewari to lose Ludhiana seat, Ravneet Bittu considered favourite

Manish Tewari, a former Union Minister wanted to contest from the seat in Ludhiana South but according to IE, local MP Ravneet Bittu seems to be opposing him. ( PTI)

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari might be on the losing side as the Congress party looks all prepared to announce the candidates for the last 9 seats in Punjab. Tewari, a former Union Minister wanted to contest from the seat in Ludhiana South but according to IE, local MP Ravneet Bittu seems to be opposing him. And while it seems quite likely that Tewari would have to be disappointed, former Indian Hockey captain Pargat Singh looks like he has gotten his ticket from the Jalandhar Cantonment. He is already a sitting MLA from the Jalandhar Cantonment.

Meanwhile, the Congress looks all but set to walk in as a strong contender for the Punjab assembly elections with the grand old party tapping in cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh for the polls. Sidhu, a former BJP MP met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, following which the party’s Punjab President and Chief Ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh announced his inclusion in the Congress. Captain Singh, meanwhile had publicly expressed his desire to pit Sidhu against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal from Amritsar East constituency for the polls that start on February 4. The former cricketer meanwhile took on Twitter and termed it as the “beginning of a new inning”. He further said that the state of Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi must win.

Navjot Kaur, Sidhu’s wife said that she will campaign for her her husband. She had also declared on Thursday that Sidhu will be joining Congress in a day or two after this meeting with Gandhi. The cricketer-turned-politician has created confusion amongst opposition and public regarding which party he is going to join. On Sunday Congress had called out his name after a meeting of its central election committee headed by Sonia Gandhi.