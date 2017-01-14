Punjab assembly election: Former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s daughter Gurkanwal Kaur joins BJP

The former Punjab CM’s daughter further expressed happiness for joining BJP, stating that she is impressed with the policies of the party supremo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

With the dates for the assembly elections nearing, Former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s daughter Gurkanwal Kaur has, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Expressing discontent over her tenure with the Congress, Gurkanwal Kaur stated that the Rahul Gandhi-led party had never recognized her work and had rather ignored her. The former Punjab CM’s daughter further expressed happiness for joining BJP, stating that she is impressed with the policies of the party supremo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As political parties gear up for the upcoming assembly election in the state, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the SAD-BJP alliance, if voted to power, shall go for accelerated development of all 12,000 villages in the state and also build ten lakh pucca houses for the weaker sections. Addressing an election rally at Jagran, 40 km, from here he said that the Akali-BJP alliance after coming to power government would establish 2,000 skill centres to train youth to become gainfully employed. He said the alliance would also cement all irrigation channels in the State once elected to power again.

Boosting up chances for BJP, ahead of the elections in the five states of the country, earlier in the day, SP leader Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP). Earlier, on January 13, in another setback for the ruling party in UP, former Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Bajpayee rule, Ashok Pradhan, also left the Samajwadi Party to join BJP.

