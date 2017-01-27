PM Narendra Modi speech in Jalandhar: Top 10 key takeaways

Punjab wants to see Parkash Singh Badal as the CM again, he says. (ANI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off BJP campaign from Jalandhar today alongside Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, he took a dig at the Congress saying that the party has “lost its ground in the national politics”. Referring to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, which is also going to the polls next month, the PM said that the Congress has to take its’s support for survival in the Assembly elections, here is the top ten quotes that h said today during the rally.

*Punjab is the land of braves. It is the land of saints and sacrifices: PM Narendra Mondi

* For the sake of politics, some political parties have ruined the image of the youth of Punjab. These parties should be punished, he said with apparent reference to Congress and Aam Admi Party.

* While referring to Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP polls, the PM said that the former has entered into alliance, after observing that it was not accepted by the people in the state.

* Punjab wants to see Parkash Singh Badal as the CM again, he has always worked for Punjab, said PM Narendra Modi.

*PM said that one should take an inspiration from Parkash Singh Badal, who had been on public life without changing any political party.

* Punjab people will also get more water of Indus river, which flows to Pakistan, says PM Narendra Modi at the rally.

* The prime minister said that when Congress was in power, it could not bring out OROP for close to 48 years, but after coming to power, the NDA was able to bring it out.

* Referring to the recent demonetisation step taken by the government, the prime minister said that some people are really upset that their money, which they had collected over the years without declaring or through loot, are now getting wasted.

* Since demonetisation was announced a few months back, people are after me, but won’t bow down before corruption: PM Narendra Modi.

* When armed forces conducted surgical strike across LoC on September 29, each family in Punjab was proud, he says.