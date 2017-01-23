No time for experimentation, Punjab needs stable government: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder claimed that only the Congress could bring the state back on the track of progress and rescue the people from the misery and wretchedness in which they had been living “for the last 10 years”. (PTI)

Accusing the Badal family of plunging Punjab into devastation and destruction, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh today said this was no time to “experiment with a new political dispensation” as the state needed an “urgent intervention by an experienced leadership” to usher in a ‘nawan sawera’ (new dawn).

Addressing public rallies at Dharamkot and Moga, he took on the Badal family and their associates, state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, as well as Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party for their “nefarious designs” against Punjab and its people.

Amarinder claimed that only the Congress could bring the state back on the track of progress and rescue the people from the misery and wretchedness in which they had been living “for the last 10 years”.

He alleged that Punjab was left reeling under a multi-crore debt and a huge budget deficit, and needed experienced leaders to rescue it from the crisis it had been thrown into by the Badals.

The Congress leader urged the people to seriously think whether they wanted an “experienced and stable government, which only the Congress could provide”, or an “anarchist party” like AAP or “looters” like the ruling SAD-BJP combine.

He exhorted the people to take a decision in the interest of their future and that of their children.

“The chhota (Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh) Badal is busy making hotels, lambu Majithia is busy selling chitta (heroin) and the senior (Chief Minister Parkash Singh) Badal is wasting time and money on sangat darshans,” said Amarinder.

On the other hand, Kejriwal and his party were “only interested in looting Punjab and promoting their personal interests”, the former chief minister alleged.

As a Haryanvi, Kejriwal will never stand up for Punjab’s interests, Amarinder claimed and pointed out that the AAP supremo had declined to accept his challenge to an open debate as well as to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.

With “not a single Punjabi” in the party and with allegations of sale of poll tickets and molestation of women, the AAP had “no leg to stand on” and could not be trusted to ensure Punjab’s development, he said.

Claiming that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was “in control” of the Akalis, the state Congress chief alleged that the money given by the people for ‘dharma prachar’ was being “used to promote the political interests of the Akalis, led by the Badals”.

Amarinder accused the chief minister of “trying to spread communal disharmony and polarisation through incidents of sacrilege and desecration” and vowed to send him to jail after getting all such cases re-investigated if elected to power.

“Those who try to divide the people using religion do not deserve any mercy,” he said.

Vowing to expose Sukhbir and Majithia for their “patronage of the drugs and other mafias”, Amarinder said he would go to Jalalabad and Majitha (the respective constituencies of the two) to show their “true colours” to the people.

“I decided to contest from Lambi for the same reason, to expose (Parkash Singh) Badal and give him a good thrashing for life, so that nobody ever dares to ruin Punjab the way he has done in the last one decade,” he said.

The Congress leader said he had come to Dharamkot to take the “wind out of the sail” of Akali candidate Tota Singh, who had “ruined” thousands of people through the “fertilisers, cotton seed and education scams”.

He lashed out at Singh and his son Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, who is allegedly involved in a sex scandal, saying those like the father-son duo were a “disgrace” to politics.

Amarinder said he had prayed to Wahe Guru for strength to defeat Badal, who had “used religion to divide people and destroyed an entire young generation with drugs”, besides “ruining the state’s economy”.

He reiterated his promises of farm loan waiver and jobs to the unemployed youth to wean them away from drugs if elected to power.