Navjot Singh Sidhu’s assets worth Rs 45.91 crore

Sidhu, who appears on Kapil Sharma’s show on a TV channel, has also shown personal loans of Rs 2.35 crore, besides declaring bank deposits in Delhi and Patiala, investments in bonds and debentures and PPF. (PTI)

Watches worth Rs 44 lakh, residential plots here worth Rs 30 crore, two land cruisers, a mini cooper are part of the total assets worth Rs 45.91 crore declared by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who is contesting Assembly polls from Amritsar (East) seat.

The 53-year-old former Lok Sabha MP, who has come into Congress fold after quitting BJP, has also declared his annual income to the tune of Rs 9.66 crore for the financial year 2015-16.

In his affidavit filed before the Returning Officer in Amritsar today, Sidhu declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife worth Rs 6.94 crore and Rs 38.97 crore respectively.

Among immovable assets, the former cricketer has shown two land cruisers, a Mini Cooper and a Fortuner SUV while he also declared watches worth 44 lakh and jewelery and ring worth Rs 15 lakh.

Among immovable assets, Sidhu has declared six showrooms in Patiala while his wife owns three showrooms. Both do not own any agricultural land, as per the affidavit.

Sidhu has a residential building spread over 1,200 sq yards in Patiala worth Rs 93 lakh while his wife owns an Emmar MGF flat commonwealth games village, whose market value has been declared at Rs 6.50 crore.

Navjot and his wife have residential plots worth Rs 30 crore and Rs 1.05 crore respectively in Amrtisar.

The value of Sidhu’s self acquired assets and inherited asets are worth Rs 34.75 crore and Rs 93 lakh respectively.

Sidhu, who has declared BA/LLB from Punjabi University in Patiala as educational qualification, has shown Rs 54.24 lakh worth liabilities in the affidavit.

Sidhu also gave detail of criminal case being faced by him. On December 27, 1988 a case under section 302, 323, 34 of IPC was registered against him. He was acquitted in the case by the Session Court Patiala on September 22, 1999.

But Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted him on December 6, 2006 sentencing him for three years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 lakh. But the Supreme court suspended the sentence on January 23, 2007.