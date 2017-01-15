Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress in Rahul Gandhi’s presence; Sukhbir Badal taunts former BJP man

However, he said that Amarinder shouldn’t fight from Amritsar East if he fights from Lambi.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal on Sunday attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu for joining Congress. Badal also attacked Captain Amarinder Singh and said he shouldn’t backtrack his decision of contesting polls from Lambi. However, he said that Amarinder shouldn’t fight from Amritsar East if he fights from Lambi. “Ex-MP from city of Amritsar joining party, family that attacked Darbar Sahib in absence of Punjab leaders,” Badal was quoted as saying by ANI. “He should stop this drama and stop backtracking, Yeh drama karna chod de aur backtrack na kare, Capt sahab zaroor Lambi aayein lekin phir Patiala se na lade,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Congress in party vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s presence. As per some reports, Singh has put his wish forward that he would like Sidhu to contest elections against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal from Amritsar East constituency. Sidhu’s wife Navjot said that she will campaign for her her husband.

She had also declared on Thursday that Sidhu will be joining Congress in a day or two after this meeting with Gandhi. The cricketer-turned-politician has created confusion amongst opposition and public regarding which party he is going to join. On Sunday Congress called out his name after a meeting of its central election committee headed by Sonia Gandhi.