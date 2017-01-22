Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Congress as he might have felt hurt in BJP: Shatrughan Sinha

inha refused to offer comments to a query on RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya’s remarks on reservation. (ANI)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s cross over to the Congress could be the fallout of the “hurt” he might have felt in his parent party, former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha said here today.

“Sidhu is not a bad man. He was with BJP earlier and now he is in Congress party. He might have felt hurt in the BJP and joined Congress. We have affection for him. Siddhu will continue to remain ours,” Sinha told reporters here after taking darshan of Saibaba.

Sidhu recently quit the saffron party to contest on Congress’ ticket from Amritsar (East) seat for next month’s Assembly elections in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sinha refused to offer comments to a query on RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya’s remarks on reservation.

Sinha was accompanied by his wife and Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani.

The former Union minister said demonetisation augurs well for the development of the country, which he said is on the “right track”.