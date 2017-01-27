Narendra Modi Rally in Jalandhar, Punjab: PM starts BJP campaign for upcoming elections

PM Narendra Modi, who is considered to be star campaigner and an excellent orator with ‘mass appeal’ skills will be addressing a rally in Jalandhar. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finally to set foot in Punjab to campaign for BJP and its alliance, the SAD for the upcoming state legislative elections 2017. PM Modi, who is considered to be star campaigner and an excellent orator with ‘mass appeal’ skills will be addressing a rally in Jalandhar. According to reports, the Prime Minister is to campaign for the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) across all of Punjab in the next few days. He will be starting his rally from the PAP Ground in Jalandhar on Friday. Reports suggest that BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other major leaders of the faction such as Rajnath Singh will also be campaigning separately throughout the state.

Punjab remains to be a vital state for the BJP which might be facing stiff competition from the Congress and AAP in the state. The Badal government of the SAD has been embroiled in controversies over a period of time. So it can be expected that the Prime MInister’s address would be focussed on how the BJP’s central government has remained clean for the past 2 years. Although, it is not expected, but PM Modi might also comment on former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Congress.

With an anti-Badal sentiment rising in the state, it will be difficult even for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the state for the alliance. While the both Congress and AAP will be tough competitors, it must be noted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party seems to be possessing more of a threat to the alliance. Meanwhile, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will also be campaigning from Friday.