PM Modi reveals BJP’s USPs for Punjab: OROP, Surgical Strikes, Indus Waters Treaty, ignore AAP, blast Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP leaders before his speech at Jalandhar in Punjab on Friday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the Unique Selling Points (USPs) the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would use to attract voters in Punjab. The BJP has been ruling the state for last five years in alliance with SAD. The party is facing a huge anti-incumbency, a resurgent Congress and a confident AAP. However, speaking during a rally in Jalandhar today, PM Modi said he believed people of Punjab would do a “miracle” in the state and prove the pundits wrong.

Apart from the usual corruption-related issues, PM Modi talked about five things the BJP-SAD combine would likely try to use to their advantage in the upcoming Assembly election in the state. They were: One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, Surgical Strikes, Indus Waters Treaty, ignoring AAP and attacking Congress.

The PM said how his government successfully released most of the money for the implementation of OROP in a short span of time. A large number of soldiers in the Indian Army come from Punjab. PM Modi shared how the entire state was happy when Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in September 2016.

For farmers of the state, PM Modi once again reiterated his government’s “big” decision to repeal the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and bring the water of the river for farmers in Punjab.

The Prime Minister didn’t say a word about Aam Aadmi Party. But indirectly hinted AAP was maligning Punjab across the world. “Some people, due to their inability to debate on important political matters, for some reasons, are trying to malign Punjab in these elections. It pains that the pride of Punjab is being maligned. Will politics stoop so low? To those who have defamed Punjabi youth across the world, give such punishment to them that no one in future can point fingers on Punjabis.”

PM Modi used some choicest phrases to describe the current state of Congress party in his opinion. “Congress is desperate like a fish without power. It is an amazing party. They aligned with Communist Party in West Bengal after fighting against them for 50 years and took whatever that was thrown at them.

“In UP, their party went across the state on a ‘rath yatra’ for a month. Said anything, used whatever words they could to incite people. But at last put its head in the Samajwadi party’s family feud after sensing an opportunity,” Modi said.

“Congress follows no rules, no ethics but just want to get power at any cost. Will people of Punjab step into a sinking boat? Congress is history. Congress is surviving on its last breath. Nothing they can do,” he said.

Earlier in the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal accused Congress of indulging in the politics of ‘divide and rule’ to win Assembly election in the state.