Narendra Modi addresses rally in Jalandhar, says Congress is history, asks people to help eradicate corruption

PM Narendra Modi, who is considered to be star campaigner and an excellent orator with ‘mass appeal’ skills will be addressing a rally in Jalandhar. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finally to set foot in Punjab to campaign for BJP and its alliance, the SAD for the upcoming state legislative elections 2017. PM Modi, who is considered to be star campaigner and an excellent orator with ‘mass appeal’ skills will be addressing a rally in Jalandhar. According to reports, the Prime Minister is to campaign for the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) across all of Punjab in the next few days. He will be starting his rally from the PAP Ground in Jalandhar on Friday. Reports suggest that BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other major leaders of the faction such as Rajnath Singh will also be campaigning separately throughout the state.

Punjab remains to be a vital state for the BJP which might be facing stiff competition from the Congress and AAP in the state. The Badal government of the SAD has been embroiled in controversies over a period of time. So it can be expected that the Prime MInister’s address would be focussed on how the BJP’s central government has remained clean for the past 2 years. Although, it is not expected, but PM Modi might also comment on former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Congress.

04:19 PM: I need you, people to eradicate corruption from this country: PM Modi

04:18 PM: People gave up gas subsidies, and I gave them to rural families. Congress is still playing games: PM Modi

04:16 PM: I was subjected to immense torture for 3 months because I was fighting against corruption: PM Modi

04:14 PM: Fight against corruption isn’t going to stop. This isn’t political motive, it’s for our country’s bright future: PM Modi

Jab Hindustan ki sena ne parakram (surgical strike) kiya uski sabse zyada khushi Punjab ke har pariwar me nazar aati thi: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7gChHy9jNx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

04:10 PM: Our Govt is fighting against corruption and have taken strong measures to tackle it. Few are feeling it’s heat: PM Modi

04:09 PM: The river Sindhu’s water goes to Pakistan; we will bring that water back to India and give it to Pakistan: PM Modi

04:06 PM: We solved the OROP issue, while Congres had kept it hanging for 48 years: PM Modi

04:04 PM: Indian has seen destructive politics for 70 years, the punishment for which the youth is still facing: PM Modi

04:01 PM: Progress is the only solution for people’s problems; politics of destruction is no solution: PM Modi

03:59 PM: When he became CM for the first time, Shri Badal was India’s youngest CM and since then he has constantly been working for the people: PM Modi

03:58 PM: Parkash Singh Badal has always worked for Hindu-Sikh unity. Punjab has progressed under him: PM Modi

03:55 PM: Prakash Singh Badal has led a public life for years, has never changed his party or his heart: PM Modi

03:54 PM: Punjab wants to see Parkash Singh Badal as the CM again, he has always worked for Punjab: PM Modi

03:54 PM: Congress is a party of the past, surviving on its last breath: PM Modi

03:52 PM: But the moment they saw a family feud, they made an alliance: PM Modi

03:51 PM: Congress travelled for months bad mouthing Samajwadi Party: PM Modi

3:21 PM: Congress has adopted the policy of ‘Divide and Rule’ to win PunjabCongress has adopted the policy of ‘Divide and Rule’ to win Punjab: Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

3:24 PM: Want to thank Modiji for giving so much love to Punjab, and a lot more: Prakash Singh Badal

03:34 PM: PM Narendra Modi raises “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan

03:39 PM: Punjab is more than just any state: PM Narendra Modi

03:40 PM: There is no one in the state who hasn’t eaten the wheat produced in Punjab: PM Modi

03:43 PM: Punjab is the land of the brave, saints and gurus. It is a land if sacrifice: PM Modi

03:47 PM: The image of Punjab’s youth has been tarnished in the world: PM Modi

03:47 PM: Those who are responsible for it, punish them so that they never blame Punjab again: PM Modi to the crowd

03:48 PM: Congress looks desperate without power like a fish out of water: PM Modi

Jo naav doob chuki hai, jiss naav me kuch bacha nahi hai, kya Punjab ke log aesi naav mein kadam rakhne ka sochenge?: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/YOmaUCwhTq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017



