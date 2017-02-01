Election Commission asks Punjab police to submit report on car explosion

The Election Commission has asked Punjab police to submit a detailed report on the car explosion during poll campaigning in Bathinda last night that claimed five lives.(IE)

The Election Commission has asked Punjab police to submit a detailed report on the car explosion during poll campaigning in Bathinda last night that claimed five lives.

“Punjab police has been asked to submit a detail report on the car blast incident which will be submitted to the

Election Commission,” Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh told PTI today, adding “it is almost clear that it is a

terror attack”.

He said in the wake of the car explosion, Punjab police will also come out with revised protocols for stepping up

vigil and surveillance and strengthening security during upcoming February 4 assembly polls.

“It is almost clear that it (car explosion) is a terror attack and there is no confusion regarding the same.

And police have some evidence (in this regard),” the official said while replying to a query.

However, he said that the exact details would be ascertained after investigation by the forensic team of police.

Five persons were killed in a car blast that took place at Maur Mandi last night near the venue of the poll campaign

of a Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi in Bathinda.

The blast had occurred around 8:30 PM shortly after the a meeting by Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat. Jassi, who is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had a narrow escape in this incident.