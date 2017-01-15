Capt Amarinder Singh – Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi face-off during Punjab elections

Amarinder Singh (ANI)

Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that he will go to Lambi and fight there to win the Punjab elections which are due this year. Punjab Congress president, had on Saturday sought permission from High Command to fight the upcoming 2017 elections from Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency, Lambi. The decision was taken ensure Congress’ win over Akali Dal in Punjab. The fight will be furious and tight because some of the surveys held by various media organisation ahead of the elections have indicated that the people of Punjab still hold Badal in high regard and see him as the best chief ministerial candidate ahead of the rest.