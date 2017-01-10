Arvind Kejriwal to dump Delhi for Punjab? Here’s why you shoudn’t take Manish Sisodia seriously

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacting with school children in Delhi. (PTI file)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may leave the national capital if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) manages to win Punjab Assembly Elections 2017. If his deputy Manish Sisodia’s words are to be taken as a hint, this could be the reason why AAP has not yet announced the CM candidate for Punjab. Though the party has already declared its CM candidate for Goa. Incase Kejriwal moves to Punjab, Sisodia would automatically become AAP’s CM choice in Delhi.

Speaking at an election rally in Mohali today, Sisodia told supporters to vote thinking they are voting for Kejriwal and believe that Arvind Kejriwal would be their CM. “Whoever be the CM, the promises made to people of Punjab would be fulfilled by Arvind Kejriwal only,” Sisodia said. The Delhi deputy CM’s statement was not conclusive but he set the tongues wagging.

Reacting to Sisodia’s statement, Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal posted a series of tweets. “Cat is out of the bag. Recent events prove that Kejri wanted to be CM all along & was only fooling people with misleading statements. Arvind Kejriwal is fond of U turns & lies. He earlier said that a Punjabi will be party CM candidate. Now he has jumped into fray himself,” he tweeted.

Badal also played the regionalism card. “With Haryanvi Kejriwal as CM candidate, what will be fate of SYL, Chd as well as Punjabi speaking areas of Punjab still left in Haryana? I appeal to Punjabis to oppose any move to foist outsiders on us. We are Punjabis foremost and Akalis, Congressi or BJP’ites later.”

Earlier, AAP leaders had claimed the state’s CM would be from Punjab only. After becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi for the second time in 2015, Kejriwal had said he would never leave Delhi again. Making amendments to his own promises is not something new for Kejriwal. But AAP may not benefit much if Kejriwal moves to Punjab to run a full-fledged state, unlike Delhi. It is therefore unlikely that Kejriwal would take such risk to leave the nerve centre of Indian politics — Delhi.

All his moves since the inception of AAP have been aimed at emerging as the top leader of the country. Kejriwal’s experiment to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in 2014 General Elections can be cited as an example. AAP’s recent decision to campaign against BJP in Uttar Pradesh but not contest need to be seen as another example.

However, Kejriwal can become the top leader of the country only if AAP becomes a national party. For someone with Kejriwal’s temperament can’t run a coalition government. The AAP convenor had failed in his very first attempt as he resigned just after running a 47-day coalition government with the Congress party in 2014.

In Punjab, AAP has created a solid ground for itself in the last two years. In 2014 General Elections also, AAP had won four Parliamentary seats in the state.