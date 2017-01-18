Arvind Kejriwal collecting funds from militant groups: Sukhbir Singh Badal

“Why did you meet Mokhan Singh of the United Akali Dal, which was the main organiser of the separatist conclave held at Tarn Taran?” Badal asked. (PTI)

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Aam AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal should tell Punjabis why he was “soliciting and getting funds from front organisations of militants.” It was clear that Kejriwal was not only “courting militants front organisations but was also receiving funds from them,” he said.

“He should tell Punjabis what deal he has struck with the radical elements who are bent on disturbing the hard won peace of Punjab. Why are you holding breakfast meetings with the Akhand Kirtani Jatha which is a front organisation of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)?

“Why did you meet Mokhan Singh of the United Akali Dal, which was the main organiser of the separatist conclave held at Tarn Taran?” Badal asked.

Asking Kejriwal to disclose how much funds he had received from abroad as well as the antecedents of those who had sent the funds, the SAD president said if the AAP leader did not tell this it would be proved that he was mixed up with separatists.

He claimed that Kejriwal had assured radical elements that he would hand over control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to them in lieu of their support.

Immediately after this deal was struck attempts were made to incite violence in the state, Badal asked.

Speaking about empty threats being made by Congress leader, he said former chief minister Amarinder Singh had registered cases and even arrested members of the Badal family.

“But both the family as well as SAD, which Amarinder wanted to finish off as a political entity, emerged stronger. Badal Sahab is not afraid of jail. He has spent more than 17 years in jail. It is you who is afraid of jail.

“You chickened out and sought bail when faced with going to jail for a single day. Your nemesis will also come soon with your serving a jail term for criminal defamation being a certainty,” the SAD president said.

“You have tried to delay the inevitable but will soon find yourself behind bars and will be taught a just lesson for defaming Punjabis,” he added.