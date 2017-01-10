Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab CM? Delhi ki Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia told the voters if the state that they must vote assuming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would be their Chief Minister. (IE)

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday hinted at a change in the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Punjab elections. Speaking to reporters, Sisodia told the voters if the state that they must vote assuming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would be their Chief Minister. Speaking at a rally in Mohali, Sisodia urged the voters to vote in the name of Kejriwal. He asked them to assume that Kejriwal was their CM candidate and vote for the AAP Supremo. Now it is only natural to assume that Arvind Kejriwal might be contesting the elections as the Chief Ministerial candidate and quit Delhi. Again!

The Aam Aadmi Party that had won 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections, was then seen a major force to reckon with against the Congress and the Akali Dal. Now then, is Kejriwal truly risking Delhi to have a shot at Punjab? If the past gives us any hint, he very well might be. Kejriwal rose to the occasion during Anna Hazare’s hunger strike, before breaking away from the veteran social activist and forming the Aam Aadmi Party with the ambition to contest elections and root put corruption from the country. It all started in 2013, when the newly formed AAP, led by Kejriwal defeated the stagnant Sheila Dixit-led Congress government from the centre and descended to the Iron throne as the newly elected Chief Minister. Albeit, for 49 days. Kejriwal resigned from his post leaving the state high a dry for President’s rule. Kejriwal went on to contest the 2014 general elections against the then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in Varanasi but had lost to him miserably. Kejriwal u-turn on Delhi had shocked the citizens but some excellent campaigning and efforts to reach out to the people of Delhi allowed Kejriwal to be re-elected as the CM in 2015.

Kejriwal has since had a long standing battle with the Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, accusing him of working a stooge for the BJP. The Kejriwal Jung battle ended recently when the latter resigned from his post. The Delhi CM in the last 2 years has turned from being a promising politician to being an irresponsible user of the social media. Kejriwal had frequently outraged on Social media about the BJP government, often posting provoking and unnecessary posts about the opposition.

Kejriwal has since been mocked mercilessly on Twitter by his voters who had put him in a position of power. Known for his flashy tongue and ruffled muffler with rash statements, Kejriwal has certainly lost his edge as the leader who had promised to take Delhi on a path of development followings the scams during the Sheila Dixit-government. Now, the next elections in Delhi are a long way to come but it can be easily admitted that Kejriwal has lost some major footing in the state and must look at other options for the survival of the AAP. besides, unlike his opposition parties, Kejriwal is the only known face of the Aam Aadmi Party and the party needs him to win anywhere they go. With Manish Sisodia’s name taking a hit due to his foreign tour during the chikungunya nightmare in the state, Kejriwal seems to be the only hope they have. This might have been one of the reasons the AAP seemed keen on taking Navjot Singh Sidhu in their team despite the latter being a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party for so long. However, it must be understood that this term as CM might be Kejriwal’s last shot at redemption in politics after he quit in 49 days during his first term and moved too fast top Varanasi to counter the threat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abandoning the state of Delhi twice in the process. And like his much-publicised campaign, this time “Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi”.