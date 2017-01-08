Arun Jaitley lashes out at Congress, says guts required to launch surgical strikes, fight black money

There has been an increase in number of educational institutions in Punjab, says Arun Jaitley. (ANI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today accused the Congress of indulging in vendetta politics during 2002-2007, when it was in power in Punjab. Speaking at BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra Rally in Amritsar, he added that it was because of the party that different groups in the state stood against each other.

Pointing out the efforts the NDA-led government in the Centre is doing for the state, he said that while during the time of the Congress, it did nothing, but now there has been an increase in number of educational institutions in Punjab

During his speech, the finance minister also spoke on the decision taken by the Government on demonetisation as well as the surgical strike against the terrorist camp in PoK on September 29. He said that no government earlier had the guts to cross LoC for country’s security or make such a huge attack on black money.

While the state is going on polls on February, results will be declared on March 11, along with other four states Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh which are also going on polls next month. As per some India today-Axis Opinion Poll surveys, while Congress may win 56-62 seats, Aam Admi Party may win in 36-41 seats while SAD-BJP combine, which is in power now, may come a distant third by winning 18-22 seats.