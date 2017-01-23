AAP ministers busy canvassing in Punjab, Goa, Congress hits out over ‘loss of interest’ in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Source: PTI

Looks like Delhi Ministers have abandoned the city and are more focused on the elections in the other states, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in poll-bound Goa with Health and Transport Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai over the weekend and Deputy Chief Minister Manish was in Punjab with Water Minister Kapil Mishra.

Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee has termed the absence of the AAP ministers “utterly irresponsible” and have also said that the AAP has lost interest in Delhi and is focused on elections in other states.

A government official working under the CM said, “The CM’s instructions are very clear. If he is out of Delhi, Sisodia has to be here. Whenever there are elections, ministers have election duty. They take turns. No work has suffered on account of their absence from Delhi over the weekend.”

AAP minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a three-day long campaign tour to Goa. The party has also fielded candidates in all 40 constituencies in Goa for the February 4 state assembly polls. Earlier this month, Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia’s campaign speech in Punjab sparked speculations on Arvind Kejriwal leaving Delhi to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Sisodia said, “We will not leave Punjab and sit in Delhi. You should vote assuming you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister. Vote in the name of Arvind Kejriwal.”