188 cases of liquor recovered in poll-bound Punjab

Police have recovered 188 cases of liquor following raids in Batala in the district. Acting on a tip off, a joint party of police and Excise department led by DSP Yugraj Singh recovered the cases from a shop located in Shikar Machhian bus stand last night. Each case typically contains 12 bottles of liquor.

The owner of the shop is yet to be indentified, Senior Superintendent of Police, Deepak Hilori said today.Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under the provisions of the Excise Act.

Police also recovered 37 bottles of liquor from two individuals in Batala city and registered cases against them under the provisions of the Excise Act, police said. Punjab goes to polls on February 4.