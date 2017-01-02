1.2 lakh liquor bottles seized in Punjab ahead of polls

With less than a week to go for the February 4 assembly elections in Punjab, authorities in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Saturday seized 1.2 lakh bottles of liquor from two godowns. (Source: PTI)

With less than a week to go for the February 4 assembly elections in Punjab, authorities in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Saturday seized 1.2 lakh bottles of liquor from two godowns. Officials said that the liquor was stored in the godowns without permission and could be meant for free distribution to people before voting.

The liquor, including Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), countrymade liquor and beer, was recovered in 10,000 cartons.

Elsewhere in Punjab, thousands of bottles of liquor have been seized by authorities since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on January 5.

Voting for 117 assembly seats will take place on February 4.