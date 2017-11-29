PM Modi speech in Prachi: PM says, when Dr Rajendra Prasad wanted to inaugurate Somnath Temple, Pandit Nehru expressed displeasure

Narendra Modi (file photo)

Gujarat Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted his second rally on the second day of campaigning at Prachi. PM said, “I have travelled to Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The enthusiasm is remarkable. I can see so many women who have come to bless us” In his speech, PM took a jibe at the Congress and said, “when Dr Rajendra Prasad was to come to inaugurate the Somnath Temple, Pandit Nehru expressed his displeasure. Sardar Patel dreamt about the Narmada but your family did not let that dream fulfill.” PM also took the name of Sardar Patel to criticise Congress, he said “If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somanth, I have to ask them- have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first PM was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there.”

Accusing Congress of playing caste-based politics in Gujarat, PM Modi said, “Congress is seeking votes of OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status for all these years. We brought in the move, it was passed by Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has a majority. He added, “I want to assure you, Congress may try to put roadblocks, I am committed to ensure their designs fail. Parliament is meeting soon and we are going to bring that issue on the floor of the House again. We want to give our OBC communities their due.”

PM Modi also slammed Congress on the issue of “One rank One pension”. He said, “I want to ask the Congress. What is it that you have against our army? The demand for OROP was pending for forty long years. Why did successive Congress governments do nothing about that?

Earlier in Morbi, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a classic rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s much talked about Gabbar Singh Tax Jibe on GST. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Morbi, said those who have looted India all their lives can remember only dacoits. “Under their grand stupid thoughts, they want basic necessities of the poor to be taxed at 18%. At the same time they want cigarettes and alcohol to be cheaper. What logic is this,” PM Modi said. Modi’s further attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh for being “anti-Narmada” and “anti-development of Gujarat”. “We have served this region. I fought for the Narmada against the Government of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, which was anti-Narmada. All this was done for our farmers, the people of Gujarat,” Modi said. “They have looted lots from the people already. I am here to give every penny back to the poor, which they looted all these years,” Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress.