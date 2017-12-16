Patidar leader Hardik Patel predicts Gujarat elections results, here is what he says about BJP’s performance

The Patidar leader has alleged EVM tampering and said that he has 100 percent doubts on EVM results. (File photo)

Just a couple of days ahead of the big mandate of Gujarat Assembly polls, Patidar leader Hardik Patel is making big claims. Patel has jumped on the bandwagon raising questions on the EVMs.The Patidar leader has alleged EVM tampering and said that he has 100 percent doubts on EVM results.

“I think Exit Polls results will turn out to be false. If EVMs do not malfunction then BJP will lose the election. I have 100% doubts on EVMs,” Patel said. The Patidar leader’s allegation comes fresh after he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday morning saying that the BJP will tamper with the EVMs on Saturday and Sunday night. He claimed that it is a part of BJP’s conspiracy to win in Gujarat and lose in himachal Pradesh. “Gujarat me haar ka matlab hai, BJP ka patan. EVM me gadbadi karke BJP Gujarat chenaav jitegi aur Himachal Pradesh chunaav haregi taki koi prashna na uthaaye (Loss in Gujarat means the party will witness its downfall. BJP will win the Gujarat polls and lose the Himachal polls by EVM tampering so that no one raises a question),” Hardik added.

गुजरात में भाजपा की हार का मतलब है भाजपा का पतन

The counting of votes for both the state assembly elections will take place on December 18, i.e. Monday. Hardik also was upset about the Supreme Court declining to interfere in the issue of VVPAT verification. “Why are VVPATs used in the first place? It is used for smooth counting of votes wherever there is a fault. I did not understand Supreme Court’s stand on the issue,” Hardik said.

The second phase of voting for 93 seats in North and Central Gujarat finished on December 14. The EC received complaints from five places that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were connecting to external devices via Bluetooth, but after inquiry, it was found that there was “no substance” in the complaints, poll officials said. There were complaints of EVMs getting connected to the external devices via Bluetooth were received from Patan, Kheda, Mehsana districts, Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad district and Godhra in Panchamahal district. Last Saturday, during the first phase of the Assembly polls, the Congress had complained that some EVMs in Porbandar were connecting to external devices via Bluetooth. However, the EC had said that the apprehension of possible EVM tampering through Bluetooth technology was baseless.