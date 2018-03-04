North East results prove BJP is the only national party: Sushil Modi

The Congress has failed to open its account in both Tripura and Nagaland, he said. (PTI)

Hailing the BJP’s victory in Tripura, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi today said the Left bastion has reposed its trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, and the policy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

The BJP has come a long way in Tripura. Five years ago, it had secured a mere 1.5 per cent votes in the state and only one of its candidates in the fray did not lose his deposit, Sushil Modi said in a statement here.

“Today, the BJP has bagged 50 seats, which is an emphatic two-third majority, and secured nearly 50 per cent of votes. The Leftists have been driven out of power in Tripura and they are heading for a similar fate in Kerala too,” he said.

The party is now in power in Punjab, Karnataka and Mizoram only, he added.

“On the other hand, the BJP is ruling, either on its own or in alliance with other parties, in 22 states,” Sushil Modi said.

“Today’s victory in the Northeastern states has proved beyond doubt that the BJP is the only national party in the true sense. It is the only political force which has the will to fight the corruption of the Congress and the violent tactics of the Leftists,” Sushil said.