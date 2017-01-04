Assembly Elections 2017: No objection to Punjab, Goa voting same day, says Arvind Kejriwal

In Goa, the AAP has named former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Kejriwal said his party had no objection to both Punjab and Goa voting on the same day.

The AAP has no objection to Punjab and Goa — the only two states where it is contesting elections — going to polls on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Kejriwal said the people were waiting for the announcement of the polling schedule for a long time to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to power in the two states.

“Now people will openly support and work for the AAP in Punjab and Goa,” Kejriwal told reporters here.

He added that the AAP won’t name any Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab, which along with Goa would vote on February 4. He said a new Chief Minister would be elected by legislators after the polls.

You may also like to watch this

In Goa, the AAP has named former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Kejriwal said his party had no objection to both Punjab and Goa voting on the same day.

The AAP leader claimed his party was poised to win more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab. “The countdown has started for the ruling parties in Punjab and Goa.”